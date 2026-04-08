Odisha CM inaugurates 25 projects and lays foundation stones for 11 projects in Khurda district

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has set another milestone, highlighting the state’s strong commitment to industrial growth and timely implementation as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid the foundation stone and launched a total of 36 industrial projects at an investment of Rs 40,811 crore at Bhuinpur in Khurda district.

Out of these, 25 projects have been launched and the foundation stone of 11 projects has been laid. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is no longer just a state of possibilities, our state is now experiencing the touch of prosperity.

It is worth noting that the foundation stone laying and launching of these projects will create more than 59,000 jobs. These industrial projects include green energy equipment, metal and downstream industries, textile and apparel industries, plastics, tourism, agriculture and food processing, defense manufacturing, IT, automobile, cement industries, which are going to start in various districts, which will bring rapid development in the economy of the state.

Attending the general meeting organized on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “A new but important phase has been added to the golden journey of ‘Prosperous Odisha’. This is the real reflection of the second industrial revolution currently underway in Odisha. Odisha is moving forward with the aim of implementing from promises and from possibilities towards prosperity. We will definitely fulfill our promises.”

Advertisement

Majhi said that in the next two-three years, Odisha will not only remain a state of possibilities, but Odisha has now started feeling the touch of prosperity. In the next few years, our state will emerge as a fully prosperous state in the world. 59 thousand new jobs is not a small achievement from any point of view. Earlier, our government has laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 109 projects worth about 2.5 lakh crore rupees in these 18-20 months. Due to which, 1 lakh 76 thousand jobs have been created. Another 40 thousand crore rupees have been invested in this program today and 59 thousand jobs have been created.

“The goods that we had to import from abroad will now be manufactured in our own soil. This success is a matter of pride and honor for us. The goods manufactured in Odisha will go to the world market and will help in making our industrial system more self-reliant. These industrial projects will play a crucial role in building a self-reliant India. In the current budget, a provision of more than 72 thousand crore rupees has been made for infrastructure, which is currently about 6.5 percent of our state’s GDP,” he said adding that this has accelerated the construction of infrastructure and created new jobs.

Odisha has seen a new trend in the industrial sector for the last 20 months and especially from January 2025, the second industrial revolution has started in the state. There are 10 more years for 2036 and these 10 years are the ‘visionary years’ for everyone. He mentioned that economic growth with Odia identity has been given top priority. “When our economy becomes strong and the infrastructure becomes world-class, then the economy of Odisha will be connected to the economy of the entire world,” the CM mentioned.