Odisha CM in Delhi: Semicon India 2026 & All-India Finance Ministers’ Meet

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New Delhi: Odisha is making a major pitch to attract global chipmakers and boost state revenue. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived in the national capital on Thursday for two days of high-level meetings focused on technology investment and government finance.

The state wants to turn Odisha into a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing, hoping to draw major investments into the sector.

Courting Investors from Japan, South Korea, and Europe

An official team from Odisha has accompanied the Chief Minister to meet business leaders attending the Semicon India-2026 summit.

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Majhi shared that companies from Japan, South Korea, and Europe have already shown interest in investing in Odisha. The state team plans to hold direct talks with these foreign business representatives during the trip to turn that interest into firm factory deals.

Two-Day Delhi Schedule

Majhi’s visit revolves around two major events:

Friday — Semicon India-2026: The Chief Minister will attend the flagship technology summit, which was opened by the Prime Minister, to showcase Odisha as a top destination for semiconductor businesses.

Saturday — All-India Finance Ministers’ Conference: Majhi will join state finance ministers from across the country for a national economic meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.