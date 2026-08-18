Odisha CM holds review meeting for permanent solution of Twin City traffic problem and beautification

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today held a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to permanently solve the ever-increasing traffic problem in twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and to beautify the twin cities. A detailed review was made regarding the Traffic Decongestion Plan of the twin city in the meeting.

The Chief Minister laid special emphasis in this meeting on making the connection road between the capital Bhubaneswar and our historical and ancient city Cuttack and its surrounding areas more beautiful, clean and organized. Along with this, the Chief Minister has directed the concerned departmental secretaries and officers to immediately repair all the major roads and traffic junctions of the twin city which are in bad condition.

In this review meeting, the Chief Minister has laid special emphasis on the construction and expansion of 8-lane wide roads to make traffic more smooth. The Chief Minister has suggested to ensure uninterrupted traffic system so that pilgrims and tourists going from Cuttack to Puri via Bhubaneswar can travel easily and conveniently without any traffic problems.

Advertisement

In addition, it has been suggested to strictly implement measures like development of major junctions, flyovers, overbridges at important places, smart traffic signal system, CCTV system and elimination of illegal parking.

The Chief Minister has called upon the Police Commissionerate, Urban Development Department, Public Works Department and local administration to work together for the rejuvenation of the Twin Cities while providing safe traffic facilities to the city residents.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Development Commissioner D.K Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department Sanjay Kumar Singh, Twin City Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh and departmental officers were present in this high-level meeting.