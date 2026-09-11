Odisha CM Holds Industry Roundtable on Circular Economy, Recycling

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held an industry roundtable with representatives of the Bureau of Middle East Recycling (BMR) Association and the JSW Group, with discussions focused on expanding recycling and circular-economy opportunities in the state.

The meeting covered metal recycling, resource efficiency and value-added manufacturing. Majhi called on investors to explore opportunities in secondary aluminium and steel, advanced material recovery and circular-economy technologies.

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Technology collaboration and the adoption of sustainable industrial practices were also discussed as part of efforts to develop a competitive recycling ecosystem in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said the state aims to build on its established metals and manufacturing base while adopting newer approaches to sustainability and responsible industrial growth.