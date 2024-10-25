Odisha CM hails ASHA worker Sibani Mandal who bravely carried elderly women amid cyclone Dana, assures to provide house and other essential assistance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi hailed ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker Sibani Mandal of Khasmunda village in Kendrapada district for bravely carrying an elderly woman on her back amid threats of cyclone Dana yesterday.

Notably, praises poured-in for the 42-year-old ASHA worker after a visual of her carrying an elderly woman from her thatched house to a cyclone shelter, for about 1.5 KM distance, braving strong wind of cyclone Dana went viral on social media platforms yesterday.

The CM spoke to Sibani over the phone thanked and praised her for her Samaritan works to help people amid the challenging time of cyclone. While speaking to her, the CM came to know that she had carried a total of 7 elderly women, some of whom were sick, and 2 pregnant women to the cyclone shelter.

Majhi, who sought Lord Jagannath’s blessing for her and her family members, also assured to provide house and other essential assistance to her.

Currently, Sibani is working at the Rajnagar Community Health Centre.