Odisha CM flags off 250 new ambulances 

Bhubaneswar: With the objective of strengthening emergency healthcare and ensuring faster patient transportation in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off 250 new ambulances at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The state government has arranged 428 new ambulances to enhance emergency medical services across the state.

While 150 ambulances were inaugurated in the first phase on December 23, 2025, the remaining 250 ambulances were dedicated to the public today.

An investment of approximately Rs 111 crore has been made from the state’s own resources for this initiative.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Health & Family Welfare Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S., and National Health Mission Director Dr. Brundha D attended the event at Kalinga Stadium.