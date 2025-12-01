Odisha CM felicitates four Odia players who won Blind Women’s T20 World Cup for India

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today felicitated four Odia players namely Jamunarani Tudu, Parbati Marandi, Phula Soren, and Basanti Hansda who were part of the Indian team that lifted the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup recently.

The Chief Minister praised the players for their strong determination and outstanding performance and said that they have brought glory to the country and the state by excelling in sports with their determination and hard work.

Majhi further opined that they have become an inspiration for every Odia and advised the players to continue this victory journey with confidence.

The CM also presented each player with a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh in the form of a cheque.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Sports and Youth Affairs Commissioner and Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director Dr. Yeddula Vijay, team coach Debashish Jena and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ମହିଳା ଦୃଷ୍ଟିବାଧିତ T20 ବିଶ୍ୱକପ୍ ୨୦୨୫ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ସମ୍ବର୍ଦ୍ଧିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନର ଉଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିବା ସହ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ସଫଳତା ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି। Hon’ble Chief… pic.twitter.com/2nBchxUinX — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 1, 2025