Odisha CM felicitates CBSE toppers Tina Rath and Alisha Biswal

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today met Tina Rath and Alisha Biswal who have secured 500 out of 500 marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th examination, results of which were announced yesterday.

During the meeting at the Lok Seva Bhavan, the Chief Minister congratulated both the toppers for their remarkable success and felicitated them, and presented silver trophies along with shawls (uttariya). He also expressed his best wishes that both of them will achieve more success in the future while saying that their success will inspire other students of the state.

Both Tina Rath and Alisha Biswal told the Chief Minister that they will become doctors in the future. While Tina aims to become a cardiologist in the future, Alisha aims to become a neurologist.

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Majhi also assured both them that they will definitely succeed in their goals by continuing their hard work and dedication.

It is worth noting that Tina Rath, the daughter of Sameer Kumar Rath and Renu Prabha Das, is studying at Mother’s Public School in Puri while Alisha Biswal, the daughter of Sudarshan Biswal and Saudamini Mallick, is studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 in Bhubaneswar. Both of them made the Odisha proud by scoring 500 out of 500 marks in the CBSE Class 10th exam.