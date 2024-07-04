Odisha CM directs to implement Mission Shakti Programme of Union WCD Ministry

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed to implement the integrated women’s empowerment programme ‘Mission Shakti’ of Union Women & Child Development (WCD) Ministry in the State.

The CM directed the implementation of the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme in Odisha as it aims at improving the safety, security and empowerment of women.

The scheme includes One Stop Centre, Women’s Helpline, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Hub for Women Empowerment, Sakhi Niwas, Shakti Sadan, Children’s Home and Pradhan Mantri Matrubandana.

Implementation of Mission Shakti in Odisha will lead to better coordination between the state government and the central government, the CM said.