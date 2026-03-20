Odisha CM directs to develop Mahanadi Riverfront project in Cuttack as national tourist destination

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while reviewing the Cuttack Riverfront Development Project at Loksewa Bhawan today directed officials to develop the Mahanadi Riverfront project in Cuttack as national tourist destination.

It is worth noting that 426 acres of Cuttack Mahanadi bank will be developed through this project at a cost of Rs 210 crore. As per the directions of the National Green Tribunal, a green belt will be created in an area of ​​284 acres and the remaining 142 acres will be used for tourism and various festive purposes. This includes Odisha Haat, Heritage Village, Picnic Area, Interpretation Center, Food Court, Lawn, Garden, Beautification of various water bodies on the Mahanadi bank and other works. Green Tribunal guidelines will be followed in all these construction works.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to study the Sabarmati design of Gujarat and complete all the initial processes as soon as possible and start the first phase of work immediately.

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The Chief Minister suggested to beautify the projects being constructed by the Water Resources Department for the protection of the banks of the Mahanadi. He said that in this way, these projects will not only protect the river banks but also become a center of attraction for tourists.

In the meeting, Majhi also suggested to beautify the Dhabaleswar Temple and develop the road near the National Law University during the second phase of work. To make it more attractive, he suggested to make a cruise ship arrangement in the Mahanadi. He said that more money will be provided if required for all these beautification works.