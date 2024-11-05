Odisha CM directs for RDC-level inquiry into Kandhamal mango kernel death case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reportedly directed for a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) level inquiry into mango kernel death case in Kandhamal district.

It is to be noted here that at least two women died and health condition of six others became critical after they consumed mango kernel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block in the district on October 30.

All the injured were admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, two of them were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated further.

Earlier, the State government, based on the postmortem reports, had clarified that the women died not because of consuming mango kernel but due to food poisoning.

While the incident was condemned by one and all, opposition parties – Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress- target the State government.