Odisha CM, Deputy CMs meet PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Ministers, discuss state issues

New Delhi: On their second-day tour to the National Capital City, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

The trio met Modi at his office and discussed with him different issues of Odisha. The Prime Minister is also said to have given assurance to look into the issues of the State.

The CM and his Deputies also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Railways and I & B MinisterAshwini Vaishnaw.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Culture and Minister of Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, were among other Ministers whom the Odisha CM and the Deputy CMs met and presented various important issues of the State and sought their sincere cooperation towards building a strong and progressive Odisha.

