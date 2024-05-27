Odisha CM criticizes Ex-MP of Kendrapara, appeals people to vote for double conch

Kendrapara: Odisha CM criticized the Ex-MP of Kendrapara and appealed people to vote for double conch on Monday. Kendrapara saw CM Naveen in a new manner.

The Ex-MP became the target of BJD supremo in the election campaign today. BJD supremo attacked former MP of Kendrapara for not doing anything for the people. Naveen said, people of Kendrapara gave a person the responsibility of Kendrapara for 10 years. He did nothing for Kendrapara and everything for himself.

He worked for himself and for the benefit of his company. He betrayed the party and the people of Kendrapara. The Chief Minister said to bless the Biju Janata Dal candidate and the conch sign while campaigning for the party candidates. Meanwhile, BJD chief strategist Karthik Pandian also attacked the former MP.

He said that a person was given the responsibility of Kendrapara twice by the Chief Minister. However, he did not want to bring capital to Kendrapara and give employment opportunities to the youth. He worked only for his own interest, increased his capital. He has expanded his company while being an MP for 10 years. Since then, the Chief Minister turned away from him. The Chief Minister is very hurt by his betrayal. Pandian said that the former MP has been making rumors in the name of the Chief Minister for 10 years.

He said that his TV channel has also spread slander about the health of the CM. The Chief Minister has made efforts for the development of the state and the people of the state. The Chief Minister always wants the development of Kendrapara. Nippon Steel, the world’s largest steelmaker, will invest in Kendrapara. The Chief Minister is healthy and has come to you. Lies and rumors of selfish people shall have no effect. The Chief Minister does what he says. Bless the Chief Minister, take the development forward said Karthik Pandian.