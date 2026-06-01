Odisha CM conducts public grievance hearing today; 92% of problems resolved

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reached the Chief Minister’s grievance hearing room located in Unit-2, Bhubaneswar in the morning and heard the grievances of the people. Along with the Chief Minister, 13 senior ministers of the cabinet were also present and heard the grievances of the people.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that in the last 2 years, the grievance hearing process of the state government has become an integral part of the state administrative system.

It is worth noting that as the state government is about to complete 2 years, the Chief Minister’s Grievance Redressal Cell has become fully functional and the Chief Minister has already conducted 18 hearings so far. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also meets the common people during various district visits and receives their grievances. Due to the Chief Minister’s emphasis on grievance redressal, this has had a positive impact at various levels of administration.

While the District Collectors and SPs regularly hear the grievances of the people at the district level, grievance redressal is also going on regularly at the tehsil and block levels.

Till April, 2.40 lakh grievances have been heard at the district level and 92 percent of them have been resolved. Due to this, the common people are no longer facing special harassment like before for getting their grievances redressal. This change in the administrative system has made a big impact on the common people and their trust in the government has increased.

As usual, the Chief Minister met 30 differently-abled and chronically ill people who were waiting outside first thing in the morning and listened to their problems. He accepted their grievances and directed the officials present to take immediate action. After this, the complainants who had registered in the room heard the complaints.

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Today, the Chief Minister has sanctioned medical assistance of Rs. 3.60 lakhs through the Single Window System for about 13 complainants suffering from various diseases.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a compassionate assistance of Rs. 2 lakhs to Kamakshi Sahu of Nayagarh district for the accidental death of her son.

Today, more than 600 complaint letters have been received both online and offline.

It is worth noting that out of the 14,651 complaints that were filed directly in the complaint room till the last 17th session, 14,046 i.e. 96 percent of the complaints have been resolved.

While addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that due to this public-oriented program of ours, the common man can directly convey his problems and complaints to the government and administration. Due to the intense heat wave, this program is currently a little less. It will be further expanded after the summer season. The Chief Minister’s grievance hearing programs will be held in various districts outside Bhubaneswar. With this, people from far-off places will no longer have to come to Bhubaneswar at great expense and hassle. The administration will reach out to the people and listen to their problems.