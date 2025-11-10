Odisha CM condoles loss of lives in blast in Delhi, directs DGP to strengthen security in State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives of civilians in the blast that took place in Delhi this evening.

Condemning the incident strongly, the Chief Minister said that India has never tolerated such inhumane incidents and will never do so. He assured that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will definitely conduct a proper investigation into this incident and punish the guilty.

Following the deadly blast, the Chief Minister spoke with the Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B Khurania over the phone and directed to make extensive security arrangements across Odisha.

As festivals like Bali Yatra are being held in the state, the Chief Minister has advised the police to be fully alert and tighten security arrangements in major cities and various sensitive places of the state.