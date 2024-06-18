Odisha CM condoles boy’s death in open drain in Bhubaneswar, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Odisha
boy dies in open drain in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the death of a minor boy who died after being swept away in an open drain in Bhubaneswar today and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep grief over the death of the boy identified as S K Rajesh and extended his sympathy to the bereaved family members. Besides, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of the deceased minor boy.

The CM directed to pay the money from the State Disaster Response Fund.

It is to be noted here that Rajesh was reportedly playing near the drain at Masjid Colony in Unit III area of the State Capital City while it was raining heavily at around 2 PM. He reportedly saw a balloon floating on the water. But unfortunately, he was swept away in the drain water.

Soon, some local people rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Later, a team of cops, fire services personnel and officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation including Mayor Sulochana Das reached the spot.

Rajesh was rescued from a drain in the Laxmisagar area and was rushed to Capital Hospital, where he reportedly breathed his last.

