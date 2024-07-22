Odisha CM appoints Govt Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip for 17th Legislative Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today appointed Government Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip for the 17th Legislative Assembly.

As per the notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Boudh MLA Saroj Kumar Pradhan has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip while Remuna MLA Gobinda Chandra Das has been posted as Deputy Chief Whip with immediate effect.

“Hon’ble Minister is pleased to appoint Sri Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Hon’ble MLA Boudh, as the Government Chief Whip for the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly with immediate effect,” read one of the notifications.

“Hon’ble Minister is pleased to appoint Sri Gobinda Chandra Das Hon’ble MLA Remuna, as the Government Deputy Chief Whip for the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly with immediate effect,” said another notification of the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

