Odisha CM announces Rs 4 Lakh financial assistance for family of devotee killed during Ratha Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep grief over the death of the devotee who died during Ratha Yatra in Puri today and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs for his family members.

Majhi condoled the death of the devotee, who has been identified as Lalit Bagarti of Saintala in Balangir district. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Bagarti was reportedly injured after he felt suffocation while pulling the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra on the Grand Road in Puri. Soon he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. But doctors declared him brought dead.

The CM also announced free treatment for devotees who were injured following a stampede-like situation while pulling rathas today.