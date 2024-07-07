Odisha CM announces Rs 4 Lakh financial assistance for family of devotee killed during Ratha Yatra in Puri

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Devotee killed during Rath Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep grief over the death of the devotee who died during Ratha Yatra in Puri today and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs for his family members.

Majhi condoled the death of the devotee, who has been identified as Lalit Bagarti of Saintala in Balangir district. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Bagarti was reportedly injured after he felt suffocation while pulling the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra on the Grand Road in Puri. Soon he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. But doctors declared him brought dead.

The CM also announced free treatment for devotees who were injured following a stampede-like situation while pulling rathas today.

Also Read: Tragedy During Ratha Yatra: Devotee Dies After Coming Under Wheels Of Chariot In Odisha

Subadh Nayak 11825 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.