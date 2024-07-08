Odisha CM announces incentive of Rs 15 lakh to Kishore Jena and Amit Rohidas

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister announcement incentive amount of Rs 15 lakh to Kishore Jena and Amit Rohidas as the two athletes will represent India in Paris Olympics. Chief Minister Majhi expressed hope that this will inspire them to perform excellently and bring glory to the country.

“The pinnacle of sports is the Olympics. Having qualified to participate in the Paris Olympics, Jena and Rohidas have brought glory not only to their native land but to the entire state. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to both of them, said Chief Minister Shri Majhi, saying that I have full faith that their indomitable will, hard work, determination and hard work will inspire the young talents of the state,” said the CM.

The financial support is an effort to encourage Javelin thrower Kishore Jena and hockey star Amit Rohidas for their participation in the Paris Olympics.

The people of Odisha have full faith in the capabilities of both of them. With the blessings of Lord Shree Jagannath, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that he will glorify the state and the country by displaying his best sports skills in the Olympics.

There is no dearth of sports talents in Odisha. The Chief Minister said that the state government is determined to provide the necessary infrastructure, financial support and all the facilities at the grass root level for the all-round development of these talents from every corner of the state and to realize their dreams.