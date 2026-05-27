Odisha CM and Vedanta Chairman discuss progress of Vedanta projects in the state

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Bhubaneswar: Anil Agarwal, the Chairman of the Vedanta Group, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan today to discuss the progress of Vedanta’s upcoming projects in Odisha, valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore. The discussion primarily focused on ensuring the timely implementation of these projects.

It is noteworthy that with an investment exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, Vedanta has emerged as a major investor in the state.

Vedanta’s proposed establishments in Odisha include a 60 lakh tonne capacity Alumina Refinery in Rayagada district, a 30 lakh tonne capacity Aluminium Smelter in Dhenkanal district, A 6000 MW capacity Power Project in Dhenkanal district and a Downstream Aluminium Park, along with Integrated Coal and Bauxite Industries.

These projects will collectively bolster the state’s industrialization process. Vedanta will set up the Downstream Aluminium Park near its smelter to manufacture advanced aluminium products tailored for sectors like aerospace, electric vehicles (EV), and defence. These initiatives will position Odisha as the world’s largest aluminium production hub, generating lakhs of employment opportunities and fostering the creation of thousands of new MSMEs.

Land allocation has already been completed for the Power Project and Smelter in Dhenkanal, as well as the Alumina Refinery project in Rayagada. The provision of necessary infrastructure and facilities for these projects is progressing smoothly. The company’s new coal block is targeted to become operational this year. Additionally, the Ministry of Railways has approved a proposed rail link near Vedanta’s upcoming bauxite mine.

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During the discussion, the Chief Minister stated that this massive investment by Vedanta will create immense opportunities for our youth. The progress of Vedanta’s projects will be reviewed every 15 days, and steps will be taken to ensure work commences on schedule. These projects will accelerate our journey toward transforming Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036. It will significantly boost economic activities and infrastructure development, particularly in Central and Southern Odisha.”

Reflecting on the progress of the projects, the Vedanta Group Chairman remarked that the upcoming projects will bring a transformation to Odisha’s economy. They will generate lakhs of jobs, empower local enterprises, and help build a future-ready industrial hub.

Agarwal thanked the Chief Minister for the government’s support and reaffirmed Vedanta’s commitment to being a steadfast partner in Odisha’s growth story.

The meeting was attended by Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Saswat Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. Arabinda Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue); along with senior officials from the Vedanta Group.