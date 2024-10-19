Odisha Civil Services result published, 683 candidates become successful, details here

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Civil Services 2022 was published today. Odisha Public Service Commission, Cuttack notified and declared the result.

As per reports, on the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held on 25th February 2024 to 3rd February 2024 and Personality Test held from 10.09.2024 to 07.10.2024 of Odisha Civil Services Examination-2-22, the Commission recommended 683 candidates for appointment to the Posts/ Services coming under the Odisha Civial Services (Group-A & B)-2022, pursuant to Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23. Out of the total number of candidates 258 are women.

To check their results the candidates are advised to visit the Website of the Commission at www.opsc.gov.in

How to check result: