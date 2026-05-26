Odisha Civil Services Examination 2024 result out, check results and other details here

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Cuttack: The result of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2024 have been published today. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Cuttack announced the result in a notice today i.e. 26th May 2026.

On the basis of the Main (Written) Exam held on 31.01. 2026 to 10.02.2026 and Personality Test held from 14.05.2026 to 20.05.2026 for recruitment to Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 under the GA and PG Dept in accordance with Advt. No 07 of 2024-25, OPSC selected and recommended to Government 200 (including 78 women candidates) successful candidates in order of merit for appointment to the posts, said the notice.

The candidates are further advised to visit the Website of the Commission http://opsc.gov.in

Check the complete list of successful candidates here:

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