Odisha Civil Services-2022 results declared, 1367 candidates qualified for document verification & personality test, Check full results here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) declared the results of Odisha Civil Services- 2022 written exam on Wednesday.

As per the notification issued by the Commission today, as many as 1367 candidates qualified for document verification and personality test.

“Basing on the Main (written) examination of Odisha Civil Services- 2022 pursuant to adv. No. 17 of 2022-23 held from 25.02.2024 to 03.03.2024, 1367 (493-w) candidates have been provisionally qualified for document verification & personality test,” read the notification of the OPSC.

The Commission has decided to conduct the document verification and personality test of the candidates from 09.09.2024 onwards in the office of the commission at 19, Dr. P.K Parija Road, Cuttack-753001. The detailed programme of the document verification & personality test will be published shortly.

The candidates are required to download their “Attestation form”, “Bio-data form” & “Declaration format” (to be uploaded shortly) from the website of the Commission at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ and submit the forms duty filled in on the day of Document Verification.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ regularly for further information in this regard.