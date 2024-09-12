Odisha CHSE plus 2 exam form fill up dates announced, see dates here

By Sudeshna Panda
Odisha CHSE plus 2 exam

Bhubaneswar: The dates for the Odisha CHSE plus 2 exam form fill up has been announced by the council on Thursday said reports.

According to reports, form fill up date for all streams of CHSE plus 2 exams in Odisha shall start from September 18 and continue till October 1.

The forms for the annual Plus 2 Arts, Commerce and Science exams shall start from September 18, here are the dates:

    1. Online form fill-up process September 18
    2. Last date October 1 without fine
    3. With fines: October 4 to October 14 with fine of Rs. 200
    4. With fines: November 11 and November 18 with fine of Rs. 600

