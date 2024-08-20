Odisha: CHSE introduces new question pattern and marking for Plus Two exams, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha today introduced a new question pattern and marking for the Plus Two examinations.

The CHSE, Odisha, issued a notification in this regard with the aim to ensure a uniform question pattern and distribution of marks in Plus Two exams.

In pursuance to the decision taken in the Ordinary Meeting of the Council on 28.06.2024, vide Resolution No.-06 (4), there shall be a uniform Question Pattern and distribution of marks from Annual H.S. Examination, 2025, said the notification.

Taking into account, the suggestions given by stake holders, the new pattern of Question and distribution of marks is hereby notified and placed at Annexure ‘A’ for information of all concerned, it added.

It is further clarified:

The new pattern of Question shall be applicable to the Regular students (Registered in 2023 only) of Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational Streams appearing from the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations, 2025.

The Regular student [Registered in 2023) of Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational Streams, having Practical and Project component [70 marks theory & 30 marks practical/8O marks theory & 20 marks projectl, Integrated Vocational subject [50 marks Theory and 50 marks practicalJ and V0CATIONAL Trade Subject (40 marks Theory and 60 marks practicalJ shall appear in New Question pattern from the Annual H.S. Examination, 2025.

The Regular students (Registered in 2023) of Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational Streams, having Non-Practical/ Non Project subjects [Theory 80/40 Marks & Internal 20/10 Marks) shall appear the Annual H.S. Examination, 2025 in New Question Pattern.

Note: Internal (20/10 marks) have been introduced from the Annual H.S. Examination, 2025 for the regular students registered from the year 2023 in the Non-Practical /Non-Project subjects.

The Ex-Regular students [Registered upto the”year 2022) in ARTS, SCIENCE, COMMERCE and VOCATIONAL, having the subject of practical and project component (70 Marks Theory and 30 marks practical/8O marks Theory and 20 marks project) Vocational, integrated Vocational Subjects (40 marks Theory and 60 marks practical) and Vocational Trade Subject [30 marks Theory and 70 marks Practical subject) shall appear that subject in new Question pattern like regular students registered in 2023 for appearing Annual H.S. Examination-2025.

The Ex-regular students [Registered upto 2022) having the subject of Non-Practical and Non-Project subjects including English Compulsory and M.l.L (Language subjects) in full marks 100/ 50 marks shall appear the Annual H.S. Examination, 2025 in that non-practical/non-project subject in previous year Question pattern (Full marks 100/501 as like in 2024 Examination Question Pattern of Regular Students.

The regular students appearing AHSE 2025 in Non-practical/Non-project subjects of full marks 80, have to score a minimum of 24 Marks out of B0 as pass mark (i.e. 30% of full marks) irrespective of their marks obtained in Internal. In Vocational stream where full marks is 40, the candidate have to score a minimum of 12 marks as pass mark (i.e.300/o of full marks) irrespective of the marks obtained in Internal.

Example: In subjects English, History, Political Science where full marks is 80 in Annual H.S. Examination, 2025, the student has to score a minimum of 24 marks (30% of 80) as pass mark.

To make it more clear, if a student in the subject History scores 18 out of 20 in Internal and scores 20 out of 80 in theory, his/her total marks shall be 18+20=38 but he/she shall be declared as fail, because he/she has scored only 20 instead of scoring 24 out of 80 in Annual H.S. Examination 2025.

Click here to read the full notification for New Question Pattern for AHSE,2025