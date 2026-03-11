Odisha Chief Secy assures adequate cooking gas availability, urges public not to panic

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary, Odisha Ms. Anu Garg, IAS reviewed the situation regarding the availability of cooking gas (LPG), petrol and diesel in the State in a meeting held in the conference hall of the Lokseva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

After reviewing the situation, the Chief Secretary stated that there is an adequate supply of cooking gas (LPG) in the State and advised the public not to panic.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Odisha Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, along with officials of Oil marketing Companies (OMCs) and petroleum products such as IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the distribution process and supply chain management of LPG from oil refineries and depots to distributors and retail outlets.

Officials of the oil companies informed that there is no problem regarding the supply of LPG to households. Similarly, there is also no issue in the supply of cooking gas to educational institutions and hospitals. The Chief Secretary has instructed the oil companies to maintain a balanced supply chain to ensure the smooth and convenient availability of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.

In the meeting, the FS&CW Department and the oil marketing company authorities were requested to regularly disseminate necessary information and create public awareness about the availability of LPG, petrol and diesel through various media platforms, including banners, posters and messages to consumers’ mobile phones.

Oil companies have also been instructed to send a daily report to the FS&CW Department on the availability of cooking gas and fuel in the State, similar to the report they submit to the Government of India, to monitor and ensure proper supply chain management.