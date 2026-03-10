Odisha Chief Secy Anu Garg visits Balasore, reviews progress of important projects

Advertisement

Balasore/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg visited Balasore on Sunday and attended the International Women’s Day program organized by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) premises in Chandipur as the chief guest and inaugurated the workshop.

DRDO Secretary Dr. Sameer V. Kamat, along with directors of various laboratories of DRDO and women scientists and researchers from different parts of the country participated in the program.

The “Sushree” workshop organized by DRDO on the occasion of International Women’s Day was centered on the theme “Give to Gain” for this year.

On this occasion, the souvenir “Sushree” was unveiled by the guests. The chief guest inaugurated an exhibition organized here and visited various stalls.

Later in the afternoon, Chief Secretary Smt. Garg held a review meeting with the district administration and officers of various departments.

The Chief Secretary discussed and gave necessary instructions and suggestions to the officials to implement various projects within the time limit for the overall development of the district.