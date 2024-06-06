Odisha Chief Secretary warns action against hospitals denying treatment to BSKY beneficiaries, advices people to lodge complaints if face problem

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the speculations over the reports regarding denial of treatment to the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) by the empanelled private hospitals, Odisha Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena warned action against such hospitals if the allegations turn out to be true.

The Chief Secretary, in a video message, said, “From some mainstream media and social media platform, we got to know that some empanelled hospitals are denying treatment to the BSKY beneficiaries claiming such cashless treatment has been stopped. However, no such decision has been taken and the BSKY scheme is functioning at all private hospitals.”

“Every BSKY-empanelled hospital has to provide treatment to the beneficiaries and cannot make premature discharge of patients. The BSKY Yojana will continue until the new government takes any decision on the matter,” he added.

“People can dial the help line ‘104’ of the Health department to lodge their complaints if face problems and action will be taken against the hospitals which deny to provide treatment to BSKY beneficiaries,” the Chief Secretary warned.

Earlier in the day, the Health Department also had issued a clarification saying the BSKY scheme has not been stopped and the empanelled hospitals are providing free health services to the people.