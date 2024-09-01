Odisha Chief Secretary visits Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex, holds discussions with athletes and coaches

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja accompanied by Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, visited different facilities at Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex today.

He visited the Indoor Athletics Centre, Football stadium, Weightlifting Centre, Gymnastics Centre, Aquatic Centres, Hockey High Performance Centre, Hockey stadium and Badminton High Performance Centre. Thereafter, he also visited the Sports Science Centre.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary engaged in meaningful discussions with athletes and coaches, gaining first-hand insights into their training processes and experiences at the complex. He was also apprised of the High Performance Centre Programs ongoing at the Stadium to enhance the athletes’ performance and well-being.

Chief Secretary Ahuja expressed his appreciation and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the best facilities and support to ensure that athletes can compete at the highest levels and bring glory to the nation.

