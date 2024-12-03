Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja’s tenure to be extended!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja’s tenure, which will be completed by the end of this month, is almost certain to be extended for at least six months or more after December 31, 2024.

If sources are to be believed and the ongoing buzz in the power corridor of the State, Manoj Ahuja, whose 34 years of service is completing on December 31, might be given an extension of six months or a year as the Chief Secretary of the state.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha began from June 12 and Ahuja assumed the charge of Chief Secretary on July 1, 2024 after returning to the State on repatriation following the request of the Mohan Majhi government.

Before joining as Chief Secretary, he was the Secretary of the Agriculture department and had held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training / Personnel & General Administration), Commissioner & Secretary (Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services). He was serving as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India before the current posting.

The sources said that there are several reasons for which the Chief Secretary will be given an extension. One of the main reasons is the management of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which is slated to be held on January 7 and 8 in Odisha. Several dignitaries across the globe will attend the event.

Likewise, the 4th edition of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave will take place on January 28-29, 2025 and the Chief Secretary had played a vital role in organizing the roadshow for the same in Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and other places.

These apart, the Chief Minister has given the important responsibility to Ahuja for setting up the JSW Group-POSCO mega steel plant in Keonjhar. Besides, the State government has launched several people-centric schemes like Subhadra Yojana and focusing on their successful implementations.

The State government also has appointed him as the Working Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC).

If taken all these factors into considerations, it is almost certain that Ahuja’s tenure will be extended; however, it is not clear for how long.

