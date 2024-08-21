Odisha Chief Secretary inaugurates OAS induction training programme

Bhubaneswar: The Induction Training Programme for OAS (Direct Recruitment) 2021 batch probationers was inaugurated today by Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Mathi Vathanan, the Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) hosted the ceremony. A total of 48 probationers, including one probationer from the 2017 batch, have joined the training. Among these probationers, 20 are female, reflecting the growing participation of women in the state’s administrative services.

The Chief Secretary shared his thoughts especially on what the state is expecting from these young Officer Trainees. He cited many examples from his own career in different positions and responsibilities to build the point that bringing change is not that easy and change comes through meeting challenges, developing resources and improving the growth indicators. Quoting William Wordsworth ‘Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven!’ he made the point that the officers at their young age can make positive changes in the life of people.

In a perspective, when Odisha completes 100 years of its statehood by 2036, he stated the launching pad for developed Odisha is ready and the bureaucracy has played and would play a significant role in the transformation. He observed that in the constitutionally mandated democratic system there is high degree of complexity within administration. Hence understanding the regulatory powers and sensibly utilizing them while in field matters most. Towards that, citing examples and anecdotes, he advised the young Officer to develop personality traits and soft skills, imbibe administrative efficiency and attitude, work quietly and professionally to ensure Odisha achieve 10% growth.

The Chief Secretary suggested to create a Cell within GAA to collect and compile the critical observations and their feasible recommendations from the young officer trainees enabling the Government to take actions at appropriate level for citizen centric good governance.

Vathanan described the day as a cover page of the career book of the young officers. He emphasized on the challenges and responsibilities on the GAA side in shaping up the career of the young officers by exposing them to various sectors of knowledge and practice, inculcating in them the personality traits that are important ingredients of personal and professional growth. He appealed to keep up with readiness, openness and willingness for the engaging learning sessions during the induction training.

He expressed his hope that the young officers would take the lead in administration and local area development, driving the progress of Odisha.

The event was also attended by senior officials, including Dr. Himansu Bhusan Panda, Additional Commissioner & Lala Manoj Kumar Ray, Deputy Director General of the Academy, and Dr. Shashank Grahacharjya, Director of the Centre for Good Governance. The staff of GAA and CGGO team were also present.