Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg reviews health status of orangutans at Nandankanan

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg today visited the Nandankanan Zoological Part and reviewed the health and overall condition of the rescued orangutans housed at the hand-rearing centre of the zoo.

Principal Secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF Wildlife & CWLW, Odisha) Prem Kumar Jha had accompanied Anu Garg.

During her visit, the Chief Secretary inspected the treatment and care arrangements for the orangutans and directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring, the best veterinary services, and all necessary measures for their health and well-being.

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A team of experts is currently keeping a close watch on the five rescued orangutan babies. The practical enrichment program provided for them is yielding positive results, with improvements observed in their activities and level of engagement.

Notably, there has been an improvement in the condition of the orangutans named M3 and F2 and the expert team is reportedly mulling over conducing their DNA tests very soon at a laboratory outside the state to ascertain their place of origination. Further action will be taken after the DNA test, informed sources.