Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg holds cyclone preparedness meeting

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg today held a high-level meeting on cyclone preparedness at the conference hall in Lok Seva Bhawan.

The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary D.K. Singh, DG Fire Services Dr. S. Sarangi, Special Relief Commissioner, senior officials of IMD, ODRAF, and Secretaries and senior officers of various concerned departments.

Welcoming the participants in the meeting, Special Relief Commissioner and Managing Director of Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said that Odisha is very sensitive to cyclones due to its geographical location on the coast of Bengal. Changing climate conditions have increased the frequency and uncertainty of storms. He mentioned the commitment of the state government to achieve “zero casualties” through preparedness, coordination and early warning.

Dr. Manorma Mohanty, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, informed that there is currently no possibility of any cyclone in the Odisha coast. However, she advised the state government to continue preparations at all levels as an early cyclone preparedness.

In response to the cyclone preparedness, the departmental authorities informed about the preparedness of various departments. The Additional Director General (Law and Order) informed that 30 ODRAF teams are ready for immediate deployment for search and rescue operations.

Officials of Water Resources, Health and Family Welfare, Fisheries and Livestock Development, Power, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development also presented their preparedness measures to tackle the situation.

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The department reviewed the departmental preparedness in relation to water resources management, road and power services, rehabilitation, safe drinking water supply, medicines, animal feed and essential commodities, and emergency response systems.

Various departments have been directed to ensure the readiness of cyclone and flood shelters, activate control rooms and strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Special emphasis has been given to the dissemination of cyclone warning information especially for fishermen and coordination among departments for effective disaster management.

Giving various instructions and suggestions in the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that Odisha has a reputation in the field of disaster management and preparedness. But she advised all the departments not to be complacent and to be fully prepared for timely measures, strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines and prompt information in times of emergency.

She also emphasized on maintaining the reputation of the state’s disaster preparedness and management through outreach.