Odisha Chief Minister to visit Delhi today, attend water dispute meet tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi will leave for the national capital Delhi today.

As per reports, the CM would leave his official residence at 3.20 PM and then take a flight from Bhubaneswar around 3:40PM to reach Delhi today.

The CM would reach Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by 5.40 pm and later drive down to Ashok Hotel where he would put up during his visit, added reports. His dinner at residence is scheduled around 8.30 PM.

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On September 2, the Odisha CM will participate in a meeting with chief ministers of states embroiled in water dispute. The conference is slated to be organized at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

Sources revealed that the meeting would start from 11 AM and end around 5 PM in the evening.

According to the plan, the Chief Minister will start his journey back to Bhubaneswar around 8 pm on the same day, added sources.