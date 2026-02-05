Odisha Chief Minister inaugurates 57 new sub-registration offices

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated 57 new sub-registration offices in 56 tehsils of 17 districts of the state. With this, sub-registration offices have become functional in all 317 tehsils of the state from today. There is also an additional sub-registration office under Cuttack tehsil.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that earlier people had to go to the district headquarters for land-related work. Therefore, we had taken a resolution that people will not come to the government, the government will go to the people and by making sub-registration offices functional in all the tehsils, we have achieved a milestone.

Both the Tehsil and Registration Offices will be able to work in a better coordination and after registration, mutation patta will be easy, transparency will increase in the registration field and there will be no more interference of middlemen, he informed.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister added 11 more important revenue services to the WhatsApp Chatbot that is operational for providing revenue services. Now, the public can get 11 important services like mutation cases, agricultural land type change, domicile certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, tribal certificate, OBC certificate, SEBC certificate, legal heir certificate, income and asset certificate, guardianship certificate through WhatsApp without going to the Tehsil Office and apply through WhatsApp and get them on WhatsApp number.

The Chief Minister thanked the Department including the Revenue Department Minister Suresh Pujari for bringing reforms in the revenue administration service sector and making it simple and systematic and emphasized on bringing changes in the system in force for sharecroppers in the coming days. Since sharecroppers do not have legal rights, they are deprived of various government facilities.

Majhi advised the Departmental Minister to bring a law in such a way that legal protection is given to sharecroppers and landowners and the interests of both are protected.

While outlining various reform initiatives taken in the Revenue Department, Pujari said that our government is a people’s government. In principle, our government was committed to opening sub-registration offices in all tehsils.

In November last year, sub-registration offices were opened in 44 tehsils of 13 districts of the state, today 57 sub-registration offices have been made operational in 56 tehsils of the remaining 17 districts.

Today’s development will save the public from the hassle and expense of going to distant places for registration, all documents related to land and property will be registered quickly and in a timely manner and the intervention of middlemen in the registration process will be reduced. In the coming days, if there is a delay in getting services, arrangements are being made to send complaints directly through WhatsApp.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and government officials from various district headquarters and block headquarters of the state attended the program organized virtually.