Odisha Chhatra Congress demands Ollywood actor Buddhaditya Mohanty’s arrest for his controversial social media post

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chhatra Congress today demanded the arrest of Ollywood actor Buddhaditya Mohanty for his controversial social media post.

The team of Odisha Chhatra Congress under the leadership of Udit Narayan Pradhan, the President of Student Wing of the party in the state, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Buddhaditya at the Capital Police Station.

In the FIR they alleged that the actor had shared a post on his Facebook in which he had said that after killing Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s next target should be senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi.

Buddhaditya’s Facebook post which read as Germany had the Gestapo..Israel has the Massad..USA..has the CIA..now India has Lawrence Bishnoi..next in the list shld be Owaisi n Rahuld Gandhi..(which he deleted) had become a topic of debate and discussion on different social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the actor apologized for his controversial post. “My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji..was never to target..harm, demean him in any way..nor write anything against him..unintentionally if I affected anyone’s sentiments..my intention was not this..I offer my sincere apologies..regards,” he wrote in a fresh Facebook post.