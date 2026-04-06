Odisha: Chancellor appoints Vice Chancellors of 14 Universities

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Bhubaneswar: Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Governor and Chancellor of Universities in Odisha, today appointed the Vice Chancellors of 14 Universities of the state.

The Chancellor, in exercise of powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989, appointed Vice Chancellors of 14 Universities.

Fakir Mohan University: Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy Ravenshaw University: Prof. Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra. Utkal University: Prof. Chandi Prasad Nanda Dharanidhar University: Prof. Sanjaya Kumar Patro Gangadhar Meher University: Prof. Byomakesh Tripathy Khallikote Unitary University: Prof. Asima Sahu Maa Manikeshwari University: Prof. Pawan Kumar Agrawal Madhusudan Law University: Prof. Sibaram Tripathy Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University: Prof. Mahendra Kumar Mohanty Rajendra University: Prof. Bibhuti Bhusan Malik Rama Devi Women’s University: Prot, Jyotsna K.B. Rout Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University: Prof. Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra Vikram Dev University: Prof. Hrushikesh Senapaty

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Likewise, the Chancellor in exercise of powers conferred by the proviso to Section 8 of the Odia University Act, 2017 also appointed Prof. Satyanarayan Acharya as the Vice Chancellors of Odia University.

The Chancellor also extended his best wishes to the new Vice Chancellors as they assume this vital responsibility of shaping the future of higher education in our state.