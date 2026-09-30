Odisha CEO RS Gopalan applies for VRS

Senior IAS officer and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha RS Gopalan has reportedly applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

By Subadh Nayak
odisha ceo rs gopalan applies for vrs

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Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha RS Gopalan has reportedly applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

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According to reports, the 2001-batch IAS officer, who also holds the additional charge of Secretary, Excise Department, has applied for the Voluntary Retirement citing health and personal reasons.

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