Odisha CEO RS Gopalan applies for VRS
Senior IAS officer and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha RS Gopalan has reportedly applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).
Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha RS Gopalan has reportedly applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).
According to reports, the 2001-batch IAS officer, who also holds the additional charge of Secretary, Excise Department, has applied for the Voluntary Retirement citing health and personal reasons.