Odisha CEO meets Governor, informs him about formation of Vidhan Sabha

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State met the Governor and informed him about the formation of the Vidhan Sabha.

Reports further said that the Governor has been informed about the constitution of the assembly in the state. Odisha state Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Administrative Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha and senior officials of the Chief Electoral Officer’s office have given notification to the Governor regarding the newly elected Assembly members of Odisha.

As many as three Chief Advisor of Special Initiatives of Odisha government at the rank of Chief Secretary resigned from their posts following the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The three advisors of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), who tendered their resignations from their posts with immediate effect from June 5, are R. Balakrishnan, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Upendra Tripathy.

After working in several important departments of the State government, senior IAS officer (now retired) Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was posted as the Chief Secretary but after his tenure ended, the government had extended his tenure for one more year. Later, he was given the charge of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). Then he was posted as the care-taker Chief Minister’s advisor.

Likewise, Balakrishnan had worked as Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (DC-cum-ACS) Planning and Convergence Department and after his retirement he was posted the CMO’s advisor.

On the other hand, Upendra Tripathy was the Chief Secretary of Tripura. After his return to Odisha following completion of his tenure, he was posted as the adviser of the outgoing CMO.