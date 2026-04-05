Odisha Census: Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik participates in ‘self-enumeration’

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Bhubaneswar: India’s first digital census process has started in Odisha. Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik today participated in the ‘self-enumeration’ process and submitted his family details to the digital portal.

This time, people have been given a facility in the census, in which they can provide their family details online without waiting for the census officials. This is called ‘self-enumeration’.

After participating in this process, Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all the people of Odisha to cooperate in it. He said that good plans can be prepared only through an accurate census.

The special portal for the census will remain open till midnight on April 15. Citizens can log in using their mobile number and Aadhaar and provide their information.

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From April 16, enumerators will go door to door to collect information and verify the details of those who have registered online.

A total of 33 questions are being asked in the first phase. This include information regarding the condition of your house, drinking water facility, electricity, toilets, cooking gas, and personal belongings.

Watch the video here: