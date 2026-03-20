Odisha celebrates their soul food on Pakhala Dibasa

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is celebrating Pakhala Dibasa (World Pakhala Day) to honor the state’s soul food, probiotic-rich fermented rice dish, Pakhala today that is on March 20th.

The Pakhala is a traditional Odia cusine that helps to combat summer heat. Every household in the state celebrates the Pakahla Divas with specialized food items, traditional meals.

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The Pakhala is eaten with relish with side dishes including alu varta, fish fry, roasted brinjal to cruncy badi chura that turn the fermented rice into a soul satisfying food.