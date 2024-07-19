Odisha celebrates Rasagola Divas today, know the significance of Rasagola in Jagannath Culture

Puri: The nine-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings has come to an end today, marking Niladri Bije and Rasagola Divas. Lord Jagannath shall offer rasagola to Goddess Mahalaxmi to win her over, an interesting tradition indeed! Read on to know the details.

Rasagola is a sweetmeat made of cottage cheese and has a great significance in Sri Jagannath culture. It is offered by Lord Jagannath to appease the anger of Mahalakshmi near the Jaya Vijaya Dawar in Puri Srimandir. Every year since 2015 Rasagola Divas is being celebrated on the day of Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath.

Offering of rasagola to Mahalakshmi has been going on since the 12th century. It is believed that since Lord Jagannath and his siblings had gone away to their aunt’s house leaving Mahalakshmi, the wife all alone in the temple, this had angered her. Upon returning home she stops her husband Lord Jagannath at the entrance and shows her anger, here the Lord offers her Rasagola to appease her and then enters the temple.

Given the traditional significance of the day and to popularize the sweet, the day is also celebrated as Rasagola Divas. The celebration was first started on July 30, 2015 on social media. A ‘sweet war’ then started between West Bengal and Odisha over rasagola. West Bengal claimed Rasgulla as its own. They further claimed that Naveen Chandra Das first made rasgulla in Calcutta in 1868 and said that the sweet belongs to Bengal. However, on July 29, 2009 the controversy was laid to rest with the Rasagola of Odisha getting the much coveted Geographical indication or ‘GI tag’.

This day of Rasagola Divas is celebrated with much pomp and show by Odias all over the world as significant part of Odia culture adding to it the safe return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to their holy abode.