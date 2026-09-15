Odisha celebrates Nuakhai with festive spirit, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Festive atmosphere gripped every house in Western Odisha as the residents celebrate the much-awaited agrarian festival ‘Nuakhai’ with new rice, new hopes and new enthusiasm today.

‘Nuakhai’ festival symbolizes the close relationship between agriculture, land and people. Before receiving the first harvest of their labour, the farmer expresses his gratitude by offering it to presiding deities. The main attraction of Nuakhai is the Maa Samaleswari Peetha in Sambalpur.

This year, the auspicious time for Nabanna Laghi has been fixed between 9.40 AM and 9.54 AM. At the scheduled time, Nabanna prepared from new rice will be offered to Maa Samaleswari.

After this, the family members will offer new bread to their respective presiding deities and village deities and eat new bread together.

Nuakhai means eating new bread. But its significance is not limited to the new crop. Nuakhai brings the family together, strengthens brotherhood and sends a message to forget the old feelings and start new relationships.

After the new bread, the ‘Nuakhai juhar’ begins. The younger members of the family bless the elders by offering juhar. Friends, relatives and neighbours greet each other by offering Nuakhai juhar. Family members living far away also return home on this occasion.

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Along with Sambalpur, various parts of western Odisha including Baragada, Balangir, Subarnapur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sundaragada, Boudh and Debagada celebrate Nuakhai.

The atmosphere is filled with new clothes, clean houses, and traditional food. There is a special tradition in various regions of the country of offering new bread to the local president deity. The special tradition of Nuakhai can be seen in the places of Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur, Maa Pataneswari in Balangir-Patnagarh area, Maa Sureswari in Subarnapur and Maa Manikeswari in Kalahandi.

Nuakhai Bhetghat is held after Navanna and juhar. Western Odisha is filled with Sambalpuri songs and dances accompanied by the rhythm of dhol, nishan, and tasar. Folk dances like Dalkhai and Rasarkeli along with various cultural programs will further color the Nuakhai festival.

Respect for the land, recognition of the farmers’ hard work, gratitude to the presiding deity and the tradition of binding the family and society together – Nuakhai is a collection of all these. Therefore, Nuakhai is not just a festival in Western Odisha, it is a part and a way of life.

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