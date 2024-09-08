Odisha celebrates Nuakhai festival today

Odisha: Nuakhai is an annual harvest festival in Odisha, celebrated to welcome the season’s new rice. Celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, Nuakhai is the most auspicious and important social festival in Western Odisha.

The much-awaited festival of western Odisha, Nuakhai, will be celebrated with Nabanna offering to Goddess Samaleswari between 9.12 and 10.00 am on September 8.

Nuakhai, nua means new and khai means food. So, the festival of nuakhai is a festival to celebrate newly harvested food by the farmers. People staying in distant lands come back to their native places, wear new clothes offer prayers before the God, and eat delicious foods prepared from the newly harvested crops.

The agrarian festival marks the harvest of the new rice paddy, in the land where agriculture is the primary occupation.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared September 9 as public holiday in view of the celebration of the Nuakhai festival in the State.