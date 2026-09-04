Odisha celebrates Janmashtami with religious fervour

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Bhubaneswar: Netizens in Odisha dipped in religious fervour as the state is celebrating Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Shree Krishna on Friday.

To celebrate the day, devotees in large numbers kept on flooding Lord Bishnu temples across the state including Sri Jagannath temple and Sakshigopal temple at Puri, ISKCON temple, Ananta Basudeva temple and Ram Mandir at Bhubaneswar, Khirachora Gopinath temple at Remuna and Neela Madhava temple at Kantilo starting from the early morning.

All the temple administration with the support of the local and police administrations made special arrangements for the morning puja and safe celebration of the occasion of this once in a year celebration.

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As per the prevailing practice, special rituals will be held at the Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri this evening. As a part of this ritual Sandhya Dhupa would be followed by the observance of ‘Shree Krishna Janma Niti’ and the Jaya-Vijaya entrance of the temple would be closed. Later, the Puja Panda servitors would draw ‘Janma Mandali’ in front of the ‘Bhandara Ghara’ in the temple and place the gold idol of Lord Krishna there. After Lord Madan Mohan would also be brought and installed near Lord Krishna idol for puja. Two Mahajan servitors play Devaki and Jashoda (father and mother of Lord Krishna) during the puja performance.

As the Janma Niti happens to be a secret ritual the public darshan at Sri Jagannath temple will remain suspended from 7 PM to 12 AM midnight.

Also Read: Darshan to remain suspended for 5 hours at Jagannath Temple tomorrow