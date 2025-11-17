Odisha: CBI team reaches Berhampur to investigate police SI recruitment exam scam

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have reached Berhampur today in order to investigate the highly discussed Police Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment examination scam.

The CBI team is currently probing the case after the central Government authorized the investigating body to take over the case following the request from the Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. The Crime Branch has already handed over the FIR copy to the CBI in this case. They will also soon hand over all the important documents related to the investigation as well. A team has been formed under the leadership of a DSP for the investigation. CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Additional SP B. Samal will lead the investigation.

The CBI team will appeal for the remand of the accused in the case in the court. The CBI will investigate the case from the start and might interrogate the police officers who were investigating the case prior to them. The CBI might appeal for remand of a total of 7 people, including Silicon Tech Lab CEO Suresh Nayak, mastermind Shankar Prusti and another co-accused Muna Mohanty.

A total of 123 people, including Shankar Prasthi and Muna Mohanty, have been arrested in the case. It is said that a transaction of Rs 1,000 crore was made in this scam.

On September 30, the Berhampur police said it busted a question paper leak racket after its officials stopped three air-conditioned buses carrying 117 people near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. Since then, 121 people including 114 candidates have been arrested in this connection.