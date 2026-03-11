Odisha CAMPA Approves ₹1,022 Crore Annual Plan for 2026-27 Forest Conservation

Advertisement

The Odisha State Level Steering Committee of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) has approved an Annual Plan of Operation (APO) totaling ₹1,022.03 crore for the 2026-27 financial year. The decision was reached during the committee’s 24th meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. This substantial budget is earmarked for extensive environmental conservation and afforestation efforts across the state.

The approved plan focuses heavily on expanding Odisha’s green cover, with provisions to carry out compensatory afforestation over 5,450.63 hectares. Beyond planting trees, the funds will be utilized for the maintenance of previous plantations, the protection of natural habitats for birds and wild animals, and the implementation of regional wildlife plans. There is also a significant emphasis on soil and moisture conservation to improve the health of forest lands.

Modernization and infrastructure are central themes of the 2026-27 proposal. The committee has prioritized the digitization of forest boundaries—covering both notified and revenue forest areas—to ensure better management and security. Additionally, the plan includes budget allocations for the capacity building of forest personnel through modern scientific training, as well as the development of monitoring and evaluation systems to track the progress of ongoing projects.

The meeting also served as a review of the current 2025-26 financial year, where it was noted that approximately 85% of the sanctioned ₹1,136.22 crore has already been utilized. With the new ₹1,022.03 crore proposal now approved at the state level, it will be forwarded to the National Authority for final sanction. These initiatives align with the state’s broader goal of achieving environmental sustainability as part of the “Samruddha Odisha” vision for 2036