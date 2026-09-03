Odisha cadre IPS officer Padmakar S Ranipse appointed Special DG of CISF

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New Delhi: Odisha cadre IPS officer Padmakar S Ranipse has been appointed as the Special Director General (DG) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Ranipse, a 1995-batch officer, was appointed Special DG of CISF after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for his appointment along with some other IPS officers.

Padmakar S Ranipse will continue as Special DG of CISF for a tenure upto his superannuation i.e. May 31, 2028 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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“Padmakar S Ranipse, IPS (OD: 1995), ADG, CISF as Special Director General (Level-16 in the pay matrix) in CISF on ‘in-situ’ basis by temporarily upgrading the post held by the officer from the date of assumption of charge of the post and for a tenure upto his superannuation i.e. 31.05.2028 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read a notification issued by the Appointments Committee.

The Appointments Committee also approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of the following other IPS officers:

Sandeep Khirwar, IPS (HY:1995), ADG, CRPF as Special Director General, CRPF (Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and till date of his superannuation i.e. 31.05.2033 or until further orders, whichever is earlier;

Puneet Rastogi, IPS (TR:1995), ADG, BSF as Special Director General, BSF(Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and till date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2030 or until further orders, whichever is earlier;

Satish Shriramaji Khandare, IPS (AGMUT:1995), ADG, BSF as Special Director General, BSF (Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and till date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2031 or until further orders, whichever is earlier by restoring the temporarily downgraded post of Spl. DG in BSF;

Rajesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1995), ADG, CRPF as Special Director General (Level-16 in the pay matrix) in CRPF on ‘in-situ’ basis by temporarily upgrading the post held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier;

Jag Mohan, IPS (BH:1995), Addl. Director, IB as Special Director, IB(Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and till date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2031 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.