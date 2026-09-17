Odisha-cadre IPS officer Amitendra Nath Sinha inducted as BSF IG on lateral shift basis

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New Delhi: Amitendra Nath Sinha, a 2002 batch IPS officer who is currently posted as the IG of CRPF, has been inducted as Inspector General (IG) in Border Security Force (BSF) on lateral shift basis. The Home Affairs Ministry issued an official communiqué in this regard.

“The undersigned (Sanjeev Kumar, the Under Secretary to the Government of India) is directed to refer to Central Reserve Police Force’s UO nO. O.II-3765/2023-Pers-DA-I dated 01.09.2026 and to convey approval of the competent authority for appointment of Shri Amitendra Nath Sinha, IPS (OD:2002), IG, CRPF as Inspector General in Border Security Force (BSF) on lateral shift basis from the date of joining the post and up to 10.07.2028 (combined tenure 05 years) or till further orders, whichever is earlier. Officer counts his central deputation tenure w.e.f. 11.07.2023,” read the communiqué.

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“It is therefore, requested that Shri Amitendra Nath Sinha, IPS (OD:2002) may be relieved immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment in BSF,” it added.

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