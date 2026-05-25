Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Majhi’s Delhi Visit Sparks Buzz

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sets out on a trip to New Delhi. This visit comes right as the BJP government in Odisha is about to mark two years in power. The official itinerary for Majhi’s visit isn’t public, but senior state legislators are suddenly pouring into the capital. Their arrival indicates big political moves and incoming changes.

The buzz about a cabinet expansion and reshuffle is only getting louder. Several senior MLAs—Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik, Irasis Acharya, Uma Charan Mallick, Siddharth Mohapatra, Durga Prasanna Naik, Prakash Chandra Sethi, and Pratap Chandra Pradhan—are all in Delhi. This coordinated presence comes right after BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited Bhubaneswar, signaling that the central leadership is about to finalize a major administrative shakeup.

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Central to Majhi’s meetings with the BJP high command is a thorough review of ministerial performance, using recent department report cards that outline each ministry’s accomplishments. Currently, the Majhi government’s cabinet has six major vacancies, and the pressure on current ministers—who are handling multiple important departments—is intense. The goal of this reshuffle is to fill the empty posts, strengthen state departments, and bring in new senior MLAs who have gathered in Delhi.

Chief Minister Majhi’s trip isn’t just about the cabinet, though. He’s also taking the chance to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top central BJP leaders, to Odisha for the government’s big two-year anniversary celebration. With final talks underway in Delhi, all signs point to a formal announcement about the new cabinet lineup coming in the next few weeks. People close to these discussions say it’s just around the corner.